Webster Groves to add police sergeant to oversee community service unit

WEBSTER GROVES — To aid in oversight needed for its community service unit which includes school resource officers, the Webster Groves Police Department is switching out a vacant officer post to allow for a new sergeant in that unit.
During a police department staffing update in the City Council's work session on Tuesday, Joan Jadali, interim city manager, said that the change won't call for increasing police staffing.
Police Chief Dale Curtis said plans are to take one of the police detective positions in the department's criminal investigation unit and create the sergeant position.
“In the community service unit, the current captain has a difficult task being the sole manager of a large number of officers with diverse duties and responsibilities,” Curtis said.
“The change would help us ensure we have a supervisor on duty at all times. In addition, the new sergeant would facilitate increased interaction with the Webster Groves School District.”
The new sergeant would continue to conduct criminal investigations as well, Curtis said.
He said the estimated cost of the change in the first year would be only $664, with the extra cost, in the second year, increasing to about $2,500 to $3,000. The initial salary for the post would be about $78,000 to start, he said.
