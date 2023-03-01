WEBSTER GROVES — Check and mate for Webster University, which announced Wednesday it will host the country's top collegiate chess title, the President's Cup, in April.

That means Webster's chess team will get home board advantage in the competition, known as the final four of collegiate chess.

They'll face two other Missouri teams: St. Louis University, the defending champions, and the University of Missouri, which qualified for the tournament this year for the first time. The fourth competitor is the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

All three Missouri university chess teams were established within the last decade with support from billionaire and chess enthusiast Rex Sinquefield and the St. Louis Chess Club, which over the last decade has made St. Louis the de facto chess capital of the country. Their efforts have drawn top competitors and tournaments to St. Louis, which is now home to the World Chess Hall of Fame and the U.S. Chess Federation.

SLU will be competing without the coach who has led the team since it was founded in 2016.

Alejandro Ramirez remains on leave pending a U.S. Chess Federation investigation into accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him. A U.S. women’s chess champion went public with the allegations last month, prompting the U.S. Chess Federation and St. Louis Chess Club to acknowledge they were reviewing the matter. Ramirez has denied the allegations.

Ramirez, an employee of the St. Louis Chess Club, was removed as SLU's coach pending the investigation.

The President's Cup will t April 1 and 2 at Sunnen Lounge in the University Center at 175 Edgar Road in St. Louis and will be streamed online to viewers around the world by Chess.com.

All four teams include several grandmasters rated among the top 100 chess players in the world. Webster, a former President's Cup holder, enters the final four this year after topping 84 other teams from across the country in the Pan-American Intercollegiate Chess Championships in Seattle.

"We are thrilled to be selected to host the President’s Cup, organized by the US Chess Federation, on our campus in St. Louis," said Webster University Chess Coach Liem Le. "Since winning the Pan-Am, we have been laser-focused on training for the ultimate challenge as the leading team in collegiate chess."

Each collegiate chess team includes four main players and two reserve players competing over three rounds. The team with the most points wins.

The first two rounds will take be April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The next round begins the following day at 10 a.m., followed by an award ceremony.