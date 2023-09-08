HAZELWOOD — The ramp from westbound Interstate 270 to southbound Interstate 170 will be closed this weekend.
The shutdown will run from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Work crews will make deck repairs and replace joints, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
Mark Schlinkmann
St. Charles County and transportation reporter
