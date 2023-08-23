ST. LOUIS — Westbound Interstate 44 between the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and Washington Avenue downtown will close to traffic at 8 p.m. Friday to allow weekend work on the rebuilt Broadway bridge over the highway.

The affected stretch of I-44 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, as will the express lanes on Interstate 70/44 between Union Boulevard and downtown.

The express lanes have been shut down for about 18 months because of the bridge demolition and construction work at the Broadway exit, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

This weekend, MoDOT said, work crews will paint girders and install drainage features on the bridge.