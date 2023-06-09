ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Motorists will encounter ramp closures this weekend at two major Interstate 270 interchanges with other interstates, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.

The ramp from westbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) to southbound I-270 in West County will shut down to allow work crews to place a new epoxy overlay on the ramp.

In South County, the ramp from westbound I-270/I-255 to southbound Interstate 55 and the ramp from Lemay Ferry Road to westbound I-270 will close to allow workers to place coating on steel girders.

In a related move, the Missouri Department of Transportation said three lanes on westbound I-270/I-255 at the I-55 interchange will close at 8 p.m., leaving two through lanes open.

The ramps and lanes all will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.