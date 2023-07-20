ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Drivers will face another round of ramp closures this weekend at two major Interstate 270 interchanges with other interstates, beginning Friday night.

Crews will shut down the ramps from southbound 270 to eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in West County and from northbound 270 to westbound 40/64 for pavement repair. The ramps will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, crews at 7 p.m. Friday will close the ramp from northbound 270 to westbound Interstate 44 in Sunset Hills for bridge maintenance; it will reopen by 5 a.m. Saturday.

Workers at that time will close the ramp from southbound 270 to eastbound 44 and the ramp from eastbound 44 to Watson Road, also for bridge maintenance. Those ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Sunday.

Some lanes on I-270 also will close at the two interchanges during those periods.