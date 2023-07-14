Updated at 1:40 p.m. Friday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Because of the possibility of rain, the start of this weekend's ramp closures at the Interstate 270/Interstate 44 interchange in Sunset Hills has been delayed until 7 a.m. Saturday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation had planned to begin the closures at 9 p.m. Friday. Affected are the ramps from southbound 270 to eastbound 44 and from eastbound 44 to Watson Road.

They're expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, MoDOT has canceled weekend shutdowns of some ramps at the I-270 interchange with Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in West County.