SUNSET HILLS — Two ramp closures are planned this weekend at Interstates 270 and 44 to accommodate bridge maintenance work.
Work crews at 8 p.m. Friday will shut down the ramps from westbound 44 to southbound 270 and from southbound 270 to westbound 44.
The ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
