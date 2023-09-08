ST. LOUIS — The Martin Luther King Bridge will be closed to traffic at 9 p.m. Friday for a weekend of deck sealing work.
The bridge, which connects downtown St. Louis to East St. Louis, will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
