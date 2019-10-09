EAST ST. LOUIS — Repair-related lane closures beginning Monday are expected to cause extensive morning-rush delays on westbound Interstate 55/64 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the closures are needed to allow repairs on badly deteriorated joints and wearing surfaces on overpasses in the area.
From about 9 a.m. Monday through Oct. 27, the far left lane of the four-lane highway will be shut down.
When that lane reopens, the two rightmost lanes will close until near the end of November. During that period, there will be no access from westbound I-55/64 to the exits to southbound Route 3 and Tudor Avenue/Piggott Avenue.
IDOT said drivers wanting to go to those roads will be detoured across the PSB into Missouri and directed to return via the bridge to exits from eastbound 55/64.
IDOT officials are urging motorists to use alternate routes such as the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge that carries Interstate 70 over the Mississippi River.