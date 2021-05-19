Wellston Loop Station, among last pieces of the old St. Louis streetcar network, draws new interest

The cost of stabilizing the historic structure itself is estimated at about $600,000, Marquardt said. Plans also call for a new commercial building on the lot to house new businesses and adding a vintage trolley car, retrofitted for dining, to the land. In all it’s about a $4 million project, he said. About $300,000 in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is available for some stabilization work, Marquardt said, and the team is hopeful that, in addition to private donations, some federal stimulus money might also be put to use on the effort.

“It’s an exciting project,” Marquardt said. “Having community ownership is critical, so having Friendly Temple as the owner is the right thing to do.”

Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, who represents the area, pushed to get the building on the historic register in 2007. The St. Louis Development Corporation, which operates the LRA, has used federal HUD funds to begin stabilizing the building in recent years, he said, and some of that money remains unspent and must be used soon.

“It’s very timely,” he said of the plans for the structure. “It’s always been a dream of mine that some developer could really take advantage of it and make a destination place of it.”