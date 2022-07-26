'We're being overrun': St. Louis residents face flood damage or flee their homes

ST. LOUIS — Debbie and Jeff Boshans, of the city's Ellendale neighborhood, awoke around 3:30 a.m. to their phones blaring with alerts.

Then they stepped out of their basement bed and landed in water 3 inches deep — and steadily rising. From there, it was a race to find their cat, Elliot, and get out before the flood reached the first floor.

"We were literally praying, asking God to stop it," Debbie Boshans said.

A torrential downpour swamped the city early Tuesday, shattering a 106-year-old record. Homes across the region flooded. And city firefighters fanned out before sunrise in small boats, scrambling to check vehicles and houses for people trapped inside.

"We're being overrun here," Capt. Garon Mosby said early Tuesday in a video on social media, urging people to avoid standing water.

In the 2700 block of Hermitage Avenue, in the Boshans' neighborhood on the city's western edge, fire crews went to about 18 homes with substantial flooding and reports of people trapped inside. They rescued six people and six dogs early this morning. Fifteen people decided to stay put.

Around the same time a few blocks away, Margaret Schellert, 65, awoke to her son telling her the roof was leaking. Within minutes, the water was pooling beneath her carpet and swamping her son's motorcycle out back.

She said she didn't have flood insurance for her house of 34 years because she never thought she'd need it.

"All I can do is take it one day at a time," she said.

A short while later, the National Weather Service declared the deluge a record: The city saw 8.06 inches from midnight to 7 a.m., smashing a previous high of 6.85 inches set on Aug. 20, 1915. And looking at a swollen River Des Peres, it was no surprise. The waterway surged up its banks, nearly reaching the bottoms of bridges crossing it. At its confluence with Deer Creek on the Maplewood border, tree branches, plastic bottles, and a small propane tank could be seen buffeted by the rapids.

"This is ludicrous," said Richard Gibson, 33, of St. Louis, who watched the scene from McCausland Avenue.

The roads weren't much better. Vehicles were reported stranded in floodwaters near Forest Park Parkway and South Vandeventer Avenue, along North Kingshighway Boulevard, and at Interstate 44 and Jefferson Avenue.

Just off Olive Boulevard, Ruben Jones walked outside to find his Chevrolet Silverado pickup missing. The water had carried it into a neighbor's yard, more than 100 feet from where he'd parked it.

"The water was just tremendous," he said. "I ain't never seen something this bad."

And even those who avoided the worst of the damage found their vehicles full of murky brown water.

“A quarter of St. Louis is going to be looking for a mechanic,” said Damien Griffin, of University City.

Jesse Bogan, Bryce Gray and Katie Kull, of the Post-Dispatch, contributed to this report.