West entrance of Central West End MetroLink platform to close for weekend

ST. LOUIS — The west entrance to the Central West End MetroLink station on Euclid Avenue will be closed this weekend, but shuttles will be available to help passengers who need assistance in the area.

The west entrance is scheduled to close by 8 p.m. Friday, and reopen by Monday morning. All passengers will need to access the MetroLink platform from the east end.

The closure will allow for needed repairs on the station's platform, MetroLink officials said.

A shuttle van will be available to take passengers between a stop near Euclid and Children's Place and one near Children's Place and Taylor Avenue, which is near the east end of the MetroLink platform.