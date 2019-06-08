Updated Saturday at 10:51 a.m.
ST. LOUIS — Westbound Interstate 70 was closed Friday night in order to allow crews to make repairs to the Adelaide Avenue bridge.
One lane of interstate traffic is being detoured up and over the ramps at Adelaide during the closure, causing a lengthy backup east of the road work.
In addition, the eastbound express lanes were closed Friday night.
All I-70 lanes are expected to reopen before the Blues game ends on Sunday, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.
Adelaide itself was also closed Friday night for bridge repairs. The lanes all are expected to reopen by morning rush on Wednesday.