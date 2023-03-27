ST. LOUIS — The planned closure of the westbound Jefferson Barracks Bridge has been moved up to Wednesday in order to avoid potentially inclement weather this weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Monday in a news release.

Crews will close two westbound lanes across the Interstate 255 bridge on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m.

By Thursday at 5 a.m., the westbound I-255 bridge will be closed, and two lanes of traffic will have moved to the eastbound bridge.

The eastbound I-255 bridge across the river will carry two eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes through December.

Crews will also close the ramp from westbound I-255 to Koch Road Wednesday night after 6 p.m. Drivers who use that ramp will need to continue on westbound I-255, take the next exit (Exit #2) to Telegraph Road, head east on I-255, and take the ramp from eastbound I-255 to Koch Road to detour.

Other work includes weekdays through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., crews will close one lane westbound from Illinois across the bridge. Crews will also close two eastbound lanes weeknights through Wednesday, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting at Telegraph and continuing across the bridge.