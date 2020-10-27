 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westbound I-44 reopens after crash near Lewis Road
0 comments

Westbound I-44 reopens after crash near Lewis Road

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

UPDATES with interstate reopened.

A traffic crash Tuesday closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near Lewis Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

MoDOT tweeted at 11:30 a.m. that the interstate was expected to stay closed for several hours; it reopened shortly after 3 p.m. 

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Antire Road.

Amanda St. Amand • 314-340-8201

@mandystlpd on Twitter

astamand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports