ST. LOUIS — Westbound Interstate 70 will be closed this weekend in order to allow crews to make repairs to the Adelaide Avenue bridge, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Thursday.
This work is to complete repairs needed after a truck struck the overpass in May 2018, MoDOT says.
Crews will close westbound I-70 at Adelaide at 8 p.m. Friday. One lane of interstate traffic will detour up and over the ramps at Adelaide during the closure. Additionally, the eastbound express lanes will be closed at 8 p.m. Friday.
All I-70 lanes will reopen before the Blues game ends on Sunday, MoDOT said.
Adelaide will close between the eastbound ramps and Hall Street starting at 8 p.m. Friday. All lanes on Adelaide, including those currently closed for safety, will reopen by morning rush on Wednesday. Detours around the Adelaide closure will be marked.