Westbound lane, bike path of Discovery Bridge to be closed for inspection
The Discovery Bridge

This photo shows the barrier-separated bicycle and pedestrian path on the Discovery Bridge at Highway 370. (File photo)

A westbound lane of the Route 370 Discovery Bridge that connects St. Louis and St. Charles counties will be closed beginning about 7 a.m. Wednesday for routine bridge inspections, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The closure, of the right westbound lane, will also cut off access to the bike lane while crews are inspecting the bridge, transportation officials said.

Both the right lane and the bike path are expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Friday. The inspection is weather permitting.

