Wet, heavy snow falling across St. Louis metro area; winter storm warning for most of area canceled

ST. LOUIS — A wet, heavy snow made for slushy conditions on area roadways Wednesday morning. Forecasters said the snowfall, coming down at a moderate clip before dawn, should taper off to a light snow by about 8 a.m.

"Kind of resembles mashed potatoes in some areas," said Marshall Pfahler, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

By 6 a.m. Wednesday, the highest snow totals were reported in the southern part of the St. Louis region: 6.5 inches in Desloge in St. Francois County and 3.5 inches in the De Soto area of Jefferson County. Lambert airport got 1.6 inches.

On Tuesday evening, the weather service was predicting 3 to 7 inches of snow, with southern Jefferson County possibly getting as much as 9 inches and St. Charles and Lincoln counties on the low end.

However, by Wednesday morning, the accumulation estimates had changed. Pfahler said the winter storm likely will "underperform" what they thought it would bring, because rain lasted longer than expected before changing over to snow around 2 a.m.

The weather service canceled its winter storm warning for the immediate St. Louis metro area and issued an advisory instead. Jefferson and Franklin counties in Missouri and Monroe and St. Clair counties in Illinois are still under a winter storm warning until noon Wednesday, Pfahler said.

At a 5:30 a.m. briefing Wednesday, Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said most interstates in the St. Louis area were wet and partly covered.

"This is a slushy snow," Thompson said. "That slush tends to grab your tires and wheels and pull you."

Thompson said the patrol has seen "just a handful of slide offs" and a a few minor crashes.

Roads are slick and conditions changed quickly in the last few hours, said Bob Becker, district maintenance engineer for MoDOT's St. Louis district.

"This snow's come down hard and heavy" since about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Becker said.

Becker said it's hard on the equipment for road crews to push this heavy snow.

Because rain late Tuesday turned to snow, Becker said crews didn't pre-treat highways and streets with chemicals that would be washed away.

The snowfall should taper off to a light snow by about 8 a.m. with little to no additional accumulation throughout the day.

Most schools called off classes for Wednesday. Many made their decisions early, posting notices around 5 p.m. Tuesday, based on the forecast.

Some school superintendents were having fun with their announcements.

SNOW DAY! All schools in the WSD will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to a consistent forecast of several inches of snow in our region. We hope the early announcement provides your family some extra time to plan and make arrangements. Stay safe and warm! pic.twitter.com/OKMPKLsglG — Wentzville Schools (@WSDinfo) January 24, 2023

Danielle Tormala, superintendent of the Wentzville School District, posted a video of her at a desk, turning off a desk lamp. "It's a snow day. School's closed," Tormala said.

All schools in the Rockwood School District will be CLOSED tomorrow, Wednesday, January 25, due to inclement weather. All activities, Adventure Club and Community Ed programs for tomorrow are also canceled.



Please stay safe and warm everyone! pic.twitter.com/fHtEKESWVo — Rockwood School Dist (@rockwoodschools) January 24, 2023

Mark Schlinkmann and Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.