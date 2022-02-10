What could be 'otter' than this? Florissant shows off its newest resident

FLORISSANT — There's a pretty adorable fellow making waves in Florissant — there's no "otter" way to describe it.

Florissant officials shared several photos this week on their social media pages of a river otter that has apparently taken up residence in the pond in St. Ferdinand Park, near North Lindbergh and St. Ferdinand Drive.

The Facebook post about the newest resident has drawn more than 225 comments — including an abundant assortment of otter puns — and has been shared more than 325 times. Many readers also shared their own photos of the otter.

On Facebook, Florissant officials asked that those who head to the park to check it out for themselves "make sure to admire him from a distance as to not disturb his habitat."

River otters, which are members of the weasel family, typically make their home along the banks of rivers or streams, and enjoy eating fish, frogs and insects, according to information on the St. Louis Zoo website. With their dense, oily fur that repels water, the animals are well suited for a semiaquatic life.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, river otters are common in most watersheds in the state.

The 64-acre St. Ferdinand Park runs along Coldwater Creek, and the pond is stocked with fish.