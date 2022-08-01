Where to go to get help after St. Louis-area flooding

To assist people who need help after the storms and flooding, several organizations and agencies have created Multi-Agency Resource Centers. These centers provide experts in a host of post-disaster fields, such as housing, insurance, food stamp replacement, mental health counseling and other areas.

The centers are:

• Tuesday, 3-8 p.m., Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway, Unit 500, Wentzville.

• Wednesday, 3-8 p.m., John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road, Florissant.

• Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Centennial Commons, 7210 Olive Boulevard, University City.

• Friday, City of St. Louis, time and location to be determined.

Supplies available at those center will include water, blankets and a flood kit including N95 masks, latex gloves, mops, sponges, disinfectant and other cleaning supplies.

The American Red Cross has two shelters open for flooding victims:

• St. Vincent Community Center, 7335 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Louis MO 63133; and

• Mason Clark Middle School, 5510 State Street, East St. Louis IL 62203.

Anyone who needs assistance may call the United Way by dialing 211 or by going to 211helps.org. That is also where people can submit information to be shared with emergency management agencies and community organizations and also where to find pertinent phone numbers for everything from basic needs and child care to health, food and legal questions.

More information is available at recovery.mo.gov.