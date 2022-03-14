 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Which airplane design was the best to fly through St. Louis this year? This bracket wants you to weigh in

Livery Bracket

St. Louis Lambert International Airport released a livery bracket on Monday where voters can vote on their favorite design that flew through St. Louis last year. 

 Via Lambert International Airport

St. Louis Lambert International Airport has launched a bracket to determine the best airplane design to fly through St. Louis over the past year. 

Residents can see the full livery bracket and vote for their favorites here. Among the contestants are a Star Wars-themed design from United Airlines, a retro Southwest Airlines design, and a salmon-inspired design from Alaska Airlines. 

In all, the bracket features 16 planes from 10 airlines. Quarterfinalists will be announced on March 21, semifinalists on March 28, the championship match on April 1, and the winner will be announced on April 4. 

