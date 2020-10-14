While state dashboard is silent, Missouri Hospital Association reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 across Missouri reached a record of more than 1,400 on Tuesday, according to a weekly email newsletter from the Missouri Hospital Association.
Technical issues have silenced Missouri's public dashboard of COVID-19 data since Saturday, but the Missouri Hospital Association updates its data and sends out a newsletter each week.
The number of hospitalizations eclipses previous records set the week before, when hospitalizations topped 1,300 for the first time and remained there for three consecutive days, until the state's last dashboard entry for Oct. 9. The biggest increases this week were seen in the northern and southern regions of the state.
The availability of patient beds in intensive care units continues to decrease statewide, the newsletter also reported.
The percent of ICU beds available in the state’s northwest region fell to just 19%, which was half compared to the previous week. Across the state, less than 31% of ICU beds were available.
The percent of coronavirus tests coming back positive is more than 10% in all regions of the state, a dangerous sign of widespread community transmission.
Also on Wednesday, St. Louis metropolitan area hospitals reported a big jump in hospital admissions — to 63, up from 44 the day before.
The increase pushed the seven-day average of daily admissions to 44, which has been on a steady rise since Oct. 5, when the average was 34, according to data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
The seven-day average number of patients in area hospitals with COVID-19 increased to 287 which has been on the increase since Oct. 8 when the average number was 249.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
