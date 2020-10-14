While state dashboard is silent, Missouri Hospital Association reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 across Missouri reached a record of more than 1,400 on Tuesday, according to a weekly email newsletter from the Missouri Hospital Association.

Technical issues have silenced Missouri's public dashboard of COVID-19 data since Saturday, but the Missouri Hospital Association updates its data and sends out a newsletter each week.

The number of hospitalizations eclipses previous records set the week before, when hospitalizations topped 1,300 for the first time and remained there for three consecutive days, until the state's last dashboard entry for Oct. 9. The biggest increases this week were seen in the northern and southern regions of the state.

The availability of patient beds in intensive care units continues to decrease statewide, the newsletter also reported.