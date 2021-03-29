Wildwood appoints new city administrator

WILDWOOD — The City Council voted 15-1 to appoint Stephen Cross as city administrator, establish his base salary as $160,000 a year and authorize Mayor James Bowlin to execute an employment agreement with him.
Councilwoman Crystal McCune was opposed.
The post became vacant Sept. 23 when Sam Anselm left to become city administrator of West Plains, Mo.
McCune asked at a meeting March 22 why the job had not been posted. Bowlin said there was no legal requirement to do so.
McCune contended Cross had been “unprofessional” toward her, “raising his voice and being very rude and condescending to me in council chambers.” She added that “other citizens are upset for the way in which he speaks and responds to them.”
But Councilwoman Lauren Edens said she has had only positive interactions with Cross. “It's so refreshing to have my calls returned and emails answered in a prompt manner and have someone available to talk to residents,” she said.
Councilwoman Katie Dodwell also supported Cross saying, “We have a man who knows how to work toward a balanced budget.”
And Councilman Joe Garritano pointed out that Cross has served as interim city administrator twice: since October of last year and, previously for eight months prior to Anselm's appointment in 2019.
“He's been doing a great job, is very responsive in meeting the needs of residents and overseeing our finances and brings 48 years of professional experience as a chief financial officer and chief administrative officer,” Garritano said.
Bowlin said, “Like all but one of our council members, I fully support the addition of Mr. Cross to our team and look forward to working with him.”