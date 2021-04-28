Wildwood City Council to reconsider fire house on Wild Horse Creek Road

Councilman Larry Brost said at Monday's meeting that he “had trouble sleeping after I voted. I don't think I voted the proper way for residents of my Ward 1.”

He said the planning commission had lacked information it needed to make a decision.

But Bartoni said, “A MoDOT traffic study done in the area in 2018 would be more accurate than a study done today, because COVID is creating less traffic on roads, with more people working from home.” He added that a roundabout is being planned for Wild Horse Creek Road in that area to help ease traffic congestion.

“Residents have voted — though Proposition F — that they want this development, and the fire district has convinced me this will be a good and safe project and we will continue to have great service,” Bartoni said.

District voters, in June of last year, approved a $14.9 million bond issue to deal with aging infrastructure as well as updating technology to facilitate rapid emergency response. Repayment of the principal will be through a 7-cent tax levy.

Councilman Rob Jakcsy said he wanted to see call data, “which is equally or more important than a traffic study.”