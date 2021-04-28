Wildwood City Council to reconsider fire house on Wild Horse Creek Road

WILDWOOD — The City Council decided Monday to reconsider its vote earlier this month that overrode the Planning and Zoning Commission's opposition to a plan for a new fire house at Wild Horse Creek and Eatherton roads.
But before they vote again, council members want the Monarch Fire Protection District to provide a traffic study for the site, as well as information about calls to and equipment at a nearby existing station, within 60 days.
The fire district has proposed building a new station on 3 acres at 18304 Wild Horse Creek Road at the southeast corner of Wild Horse Creek and Eatherton roads, near Wildwood's border with Chesterfield.
The facility would replace the district's more than 50-year-old House 2, at 18424 Wild Horse Creek Road, about a half mile away from the new site. District officials have said the current station can't adequately house larger, modern firefighting equipment, emergency medical services vehicles and personnel.
But planning commission members raised concerns about traffic access and the impact on surrounding homes.
The council voted 13 to 2 in favor of reconsidering the plan, with members Lauren Edens and Don Bartoni opposed and Tracey Nyhan absent.
The Council is exercising its power of review on the commission's denial.
Councilman Larry Brost said at Monday's meeting that he “had trouble sleeping after I voted. I don't think I voted the proper way for residents of my Ward 1.”
He said the planning commission had lacked information it needed to make a decision.
But Bartoni said, “A MoDOT traffic study done in the area in 2018 would be more accurate than a study done today, because COVID is creating less traffic on roads, with more people working from home.” He added that a roundabout is being planned for Wild Horse Creek Road in that area to help ease traffic congestion.
“Residents have voted — though Proposition F — that they want this development, and the fire district has convinced me this will be a good and safe project and we will continue to have great service,” Bartoni said.
District voters, in June of last year, approved a $14.9 million bond issue to deal with aging infrastructure as well as updating technology to facilitate rapid emergency response. Repayment of the principal will be through a 7-cent tax levy.
Councilman Rob Jakcsy said he wanted to see call data, “which is equally or more important than a traffic study.”
City officials said district officials contend that, with the new house site, response times to the west would increase only 30 to 60 seconds.
Mayor Jim Bowlin added that “Proposition F never mandated this particular site be used, and, with our commission and now an overwhelming majority of our Council wanting this traffic study, it’s clear much more must be done to remove lingering doubts about its workability.”
Monarch covers about 63 square miles and serves more than 60,000 people in west St. Louis County.
Also on Monday night, Councilman Ken Remy announced he's resigning because of a move out of the city. Bowlin will appoint a temporary replacement until the Ward 3 seat can be filled in the April 2022 election.