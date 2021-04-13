Wildwood City Council to vote on controversial fire house site

Councilwoman Lauren Edens said 73% of voters approved Proposition F, so “the neighbors feel there's a need for this. There is good reasoning for the location and design, they've worked with the city and homeowners, and they can't go on in their current facility,” she said.

Councilman Larry Brost acknowledged he was torn because “this plan puts in a wonderful new station, but my question is traffic — this new site would be a half mile farther away from all of Ward 1.”

Gans said, “We have determined the benefits of the site, including firefighters living in modern facilities, would outweigh the few seconds in increased response times for less than 10 residents.”

He added that the new station would allow use of a full-sized tanker truck, to carry water to areas in the district without hydrants.

Monarch covers just under 63 square miles and serves more than 60,000 people in all or part of Ballwin, Chesterfield, Clarkson Valley, Creve Coeur, Maryland Heights, Wildwood and unincorporated St. Louis County.

Brost protested a lack of any district study on response time and traffic for the new site.

“You're telling us don't worry, everything will be fine,” he said.

Mayor Jim Bowlin said he opposed the plan. “I can't recall anyone else coming to the commission who said “just take our word for it” on traffic.”