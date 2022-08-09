Wildwood considers ban on residents feeding deer

WILDWOOD — Wildwood City Council is considering banning residents from feeding the local deer.

The measure would create a new ordinance that would ban people in Wildwood from leaving "any fruit, grain, hay and vegetable, mineral, salt or other food" with the intent to feed white-tailed deer.

Maryland Heights, Ballwin, Des Peres, Chesterfield and Creve Coeur all already have similar white-tail deer feeding bans in place as part of a West County effort to cut down on deer overpopulation.

Deer culling efforts in the communities have also been aimed at reducing car accidents and other problems caused by the deer boom.

The Wildwood measure up for debate specifies that naturally growing plants, gardens, mulch and unmodified bird feeders will not be prohibited, should it pass.

People involved in official wildlife management programs or with permits from the Missouri Department of Conservation are also excluded.

The proposed law states violators will first get a written warning before they would face fines.

One Wildwood resident voiced concern at a City Council meeting this week that the measure might criminalize people with livestock when deer eat feed meant for other animals.

Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin emphasized that the law requires intent, but asked city staff to reconsider its language to ensure there are no unintended consequences.

“This is a very sensitive issue for our city and we need to get it exactly right,” Bowlin said.

In Wildwood, the city has counted more 200 deer struck by vehicles each year since 2015.

The Wildwood council voted 8-6 against a similar wildlife feeding bill in 2012.

The City Council may take up the measure at its next meeting, set for Sept. 12.