Wildwood to accept site of old farmstead for new city park

WILDWOOD — Mayor Jim Bowlin and the City Council on Monday gave preliminary approval to legislation that will allow the city to accept donation of a 27-acre tract at 4064 Hencken Road from the late Joanna Yost — a long-time resident and Rockwood School District teacher — to be used as the future Poertner Park.

A final vote is set for the council’s June 22 meeting.

The city was notified of the donation of the property, historically known as the William Poertner Farmstead, two years ago. The property has seven structures, including six older barns and storage buildings, built between 1920 and 1930, and a ranch-style single family home constructed in 2001.

In a memo describing the site, Joe Vujnich, the director of planning and parks, said it includes a mix of pasture and woodlands and a one-acre pond, offering “a range of terrains for walking, hiking, running and other activities.”

He said the property is being conveyed as a gift to Wildwood with conditions including that access and any use be free of any charges; the site be maintained as an undeveloped wildlife refuge and preserved for the purposes of picnicking, bird watching, hiking and fishing; hunting, shooting, or killing are not permitted on the property; and it remain in its natural state.