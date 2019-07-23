WILDWOOD — The City Council, during a work session Monday, approved drafting legislation to allocate up to $59,000 to study the stability of Pierside Lane in the Harbors at Lake Chesterfield subdivision.
A section of the road is constructed on top of an earthen embankment that serves as the dam for Lake Chesterfield, which has had problems with leaks for several years.
Joe Vujnich, Wildwood director of planning and parks and co-interim city administrator, told Mayor Jim Bowlin and the Council, in a July 22 memo, that “the protection of the dam from a public safety standpoint is paramount to the city and necessary to protecting the driving public that uses Pierside Lane.”
He said the study will help the city better understand the construction standards of the dam structure, methods to verify its stability and more.
A final council vote on the allocation could come Aug. 13. Consultant firm Geotechnology Inc. would conduct the study.