Wildwood voters could see internet sales tax on April ballot

WILDWOOD — The City Council gave first round approval Monday to placing an internet use tax on the April 5 ballot next year. A final council vote is set for Dec. 13.

City Administrator Steve Cross wrote in a memo that if an individual buys something at a brick-and-mortar store in Wildwood, they pay a sales tax rate of 8.238%. This is comprised of the state of Missouri’s tax rate of 4.225%, St. Louis County’s tax rate of 3.513%, and Wildwood’s tax rate of 0.5%.

Cross said St. Louis County, Wildwood and other municipalities are proposing a measure, sometimes referred to as the Wayfair tax, that would require online retailers selling products in Missouri to charge purchasers a sales tax equivalent to that charged in a brick-and-mortar store.

Councilwoman Debra Smith McCutchen said she was confused by the state-authorized language that would be on the ballot.

Mayor Jim Bowlin agreed. “Can the language be more user friendly? It is rather cumbersome,” he said.

But City Attorney John Young said that statutory language is required for the item on Wildwood's ballot. Young suggested that the city could use its newsletter and website to inform residents about the proposal.

Councilman Don Bartoni said, “This is an internet tax, and the ballot language doesn't say that.”