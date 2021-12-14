Wind advisory to begin midday Wednesday, but no severe weather in forecast

A wind advisory is set to take effect at midday Wednesday throughout the St. Louis region, but National Weather Service meteorologists cautioned that no severe weather is anticipated.
The advisory, which will run from noon Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday, comes less than a week after a powerful storm system spawned tornadoes that caused at least seven deaths in St. Charles and Madison counties, knocked out power to thousands and demolished homes and buildings, among other damage. Multiple severe weather warnings were issued ahead of that storm.
"This is mainly a wind event," said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's regional office in St. Charles. "It's general thunderstorms; we're not looking at anything severe."
Strong winds are expected Wed afternoon–night with 45–55 mph gusts at times, making it an unpleasant day to be an inflated outdoor holiday decoration. Bring in loose outdoor objects & take caution if driving a high-profile vehicle on west-to-east roads.#stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/2fMA8b7Nac— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 14, 2021
A wind advisory takes effect when there the forecast calls for sustained winds of about 31-39 mph and/or wind gusts of about 46-57 mph, Walsh said.
It's the anticipated wind gusts, and not the sustained wind speeds, that led to the regional wind advisory, Walsh said.
TOMORROW: Some of the state will see high winds, and the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the I-35 and I-29 corridors.— MoDOT (@MoDOT) December 14, 2021
Some areas should expect gusts up to 65 mph throughout the day. Be prepared and use caution! pic.twitter.com/WpdLI6bUzm
Temperatures are forecast to be at least 68 degrees Fahrenheit — or about 23 degrees above the normal of 45 degrees — on Wednesday, but more seasonal temperatures are on the way, Walsh said.