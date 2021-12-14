Wind advisory to begin midday Wednesday, but no severe weather in forecast

A wind advisory is set to take effect at midday Wednesday throughout the St. Louis region, but National Weather Service meteorologists cautioned that no severe weather is anticipated.

The advisory, which will run from noon Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday, comes less than a week after a powerful storm system spawned tornadoes that caused at least seven deaths in St. Charles and Madison counties, knocked out power to thousands and demolished homes and buildings, among other damage. Multiple severe weather warnings were issued ahead of that storm.

"This is mainly a wind event," said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's regional office in St. Charles. "It's general thunderstorms; we're not looking at anything severe."

A wind advisory takes effect when there the forecast calls for sustained winds of about 31-39 mph and/or wind gusts of about 46-57 mph, Walsh said.

It's the anticipated wind gusts, and not the sustained wind speeds, that led to the regional wind advisory, Walsh said.