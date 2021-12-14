 Skip to main content
Wind advisory to begin midday Wednesday, but no severe weather in forecast
Tornado cleanup continues in Defiance

Volunteers John Parson and Dan Freeze, right, of First Baptist Church of Festus work to burn the remains of tornado-ravaged trees on the property of Dan and Diana Schlup in Defiance as cleanup continues from last Friday's tornado on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The men are part of a team from the Southern Baptist Convention's Missouri Disaster Relief. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

A wind advisory is set to take effect at midday Wednesday throughout the St. Louis region, but National Weather Service meteorologists cautioned that no severe weather is anticipated.

The advisory, which will run from noon Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday, comes less than a week after a powerful storm system spawned tornadoes that caused at least seven deaths in St. Charles and Madison counties, knocked out power to thousands and demolished homes and buildings, among other damage. Multiple severe weather warnings were issued ahead of that storm.

"This is mainly a wind event," said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's regional office in St. Charles. "It's general thunderstorms; we're not looking at anything severe."

A wind advisory takes effect when there the forecast calls for sustained winds of about 31-39 mph and/or wind gusts of about 46-57 mph, Walsh said.

It's the anticipated wind gusts, and not the sustained wind speeds, that led to the regional wind advisory, Walsh said. 

Temperatures are forecast to be at least 68 degrees Fahrenheit — or about 23 degrees above the normal of 45 degrees — on Wednesday, but more seasonal temperatures are on the way, Walsh said.

In fact, the high Thursday, expected to be around 56 degrees, should be reached early in the day, followed by dropping temperatures, he added.

Through the weekend, temperatures should run between 45 and 50 degrees.

A drone view of the path a tornado took through parts of Edwardsville from Brockmeier Sod Farm to the Glen Echo subdivision after it hit the Amazon warehouse on Friday. Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
