Winter storm arriving in St. Louis Tuesday night may bring 4 to 7 inches of snow

Some snowy and icy conditions are expected to at least briefly return to St. Louis beginning Tuesday night — and might bring more than a half a foot of snow to the region.
A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday evening and carrying overnight into Wednesday, says the local forecast office of the National Weather Service. The NWS expects precipitation to begin falling as rain, before transitioning to a mix of rain and snow that could stretch into Wednesday evening.
The agency warned Monday that heavy snow — and hazardous travel conditions — are possible, with the potential for 4 to 7 inches of accumulation. The NWS added the caveat that it is still “fine-tuning” its outlook for how the region will be affected, and that even small shifts can change projected snowfall by several inches.
The NWS said via Twitter that the St. Louis region can expect that the Wednesday morning commute “will be a headache.”
But any burst of wintry whiteness may be short-lived, given the above-freezing temperatures in the extended forecast. By Friday and over the weekend, daily highs are expected to climb back into the 40s.
Here are some of our favorite board games, perfect for a snow day
Spoof
By Inspiration Play
($24.95 on Amazon) Who • 4-8 players, ages 10 and up What • Each round someone serves as a moderator, reading a question (often with unexpected true answers — such as "what shape were Sour Patch Kids originally," with the real answer being "aliens"). Then the other players write their guess on a sheet of paper and hands it to the moderator. The moderator writes the guesses and the real answer on a board. Then the players guess which is correct. You get points for being correct or for bluffing others. What we thought • Very similar to one of our favorite games, Wits & Wagers, this game was an automatic hit in my family. It's easy to play, easy to learn to play, fun for everyone and maybe a little educational, too. Because the real answers to the questions seem a bit outlandish, you can be creative and fun with your answers. The biggest difference between this and Wits & Wagers is that you don't know who offered what answer (only the moderator for that round does, and they aren't voting). It does make it more fair on a night when everyone is trying to gang up on Mom! Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐
— Amy Bertrand
Not Parent Approved
By Not Parent Approved
($17.25 on Amazon) Who • 4-10 players, ages 8 and up What • A card game in which a player reads a card with a blank ending. The other players choose from their allotted cards the funniest card as an answer. The person with the answers most often judged as the best, wins. What we thought • This game begins inauspiciously with a burping contest to determine who gets to be a Burp Boss in the first round, but it quickly proved to be our favorite game. It's a PG-version of the popular adult game Cards Against Humanity, with silly, gross or funny responses to fill-in-the-blank questions read aloud by a Burp Boss, who changes each round. Some parents of younger children may want to look through the cards and remove any they consider inappropriate, but we didn't find any objectionable for teenagers. This is an easy game to play for groups, and one we will take along on family vacations. (Aisha Sultan)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Exploding Kittens
By Exploding Kittens LLC
($19.82 on Amazon) Who • 2 or more players, ages 7+ What • The object of the game is pretty simple: Each player takes a turn drawing cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten card, at which point they are out of the game — unless that player has a Defuse card. All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate or avoid the Exploding Kittens, using a combination of strategy or dumb luck. What we thought • It’s known as the $8.7 million card game. The most-backed Kickstarter project ever. With this kind of hype, I wondered if a deck of cards illustrated with silly animal pictures could deliver on its promise. Exploding Kittens is a gem. We’ve played several rounds, some minutes long, others lasting up to an hour, and we haven’t gotten tired of it. If you pay an extra $10 for the First Edition, it comes in a nifty cardboard box that meows when you open it. (It’s priceless to see people’s expressions who aren’t expecting it. I’d spring for the First Edition.) There’s also a video tutorial on ExplodingKittens.com that explains the details of how to play. Rating • ★ ★ ★ ★
— Aisha Sultan
Cristina M. Fletes
Slapzi
By Tenzi
($21.95 on Amazon) Who • 2-10 players, ages 8 and up What • A fast-paced card game where you eliminate picture cards by matching them with clue cards. What we thought • Slapzi was easy to learn card and a hit with kids and adults in our family, who competed as equals and played again and again. It comes with 120 double-sided picture cards and 65 clue cards. Each player gets dealt five picture cards, which show simple, colorful photos of things like an ostrich, a baseball cap or a starfish. The clue cards say things like, “meant to go in your mouth,” “one syllable” or “fits inside a backpack.” As you reveal clue cards, players see if they have a picture card that fits the clue. You have to be quick. Slapzi clue cards are wild cards, and players race to slap down any card in their hands. The game continues until a player gets rid of his or her cards. The game is good for laughs as you imagine scenarios and argue about the possibility or whether one can stuff an ostrich inside a backpack. Plus, as my 11-year-old daughter pointed out, “there’s something so satisfying about a nice picture against a white background.” With the name of the item clearly spelled out on the photo cards, beginning readers and non-readers could also play. Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐
— Valerie Schremp Hahn
Pando
By Pando
($13.80 on Amazon) Who • 2 or more players, ages 14 and up (there are kids versions available) What • Each round, players compete to see who knows the most random facts about the other players. As the tagline says, "No pencils, no paper, no scorecards. This is a party. You’re not in first grade." What we thought • As the mom of teenage boys, sometimes it's a little hard to get them to talk about themselves. This game solves all of that. It asks questions like "Do I believe in aliens?" or "Name a game installed on my phone." Scoring is on the honor system; you don't write down the correct answer beforehand like in "The Newlywed Game." So when my son said my biggest fear was something happening to my kids when I had thought snakes, I said, huh, you are right, you get the points for that answer. I had fun playing with just two or three of us, but it's also fun with big groups. Rating • ⭐⭐⭐1/2
— Amy Bertrand
Horrified
By Ravensberger
($39.99 on Amazon) Who • 1-5 players, ages 10 and up What • Work alone or together to defend the village against a cast of classic movie monsters, such as the Invisible Man, Dracula and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. What we thought • This game caught the eye of my 13-year-old son because it looked cool, and it turns out, it’s become a family favorite and has sat out on our coffee table for days at a time. You can set the difficulty of play by selecting one or more monster to place on the board, play characters that have different strengths, and work together to try to defeat them. Solo play is also engaging (and can give Mom and Dad a break, too.) It takes a bit of time to learn the rules, and it takes a few steps to complete a turn. This game causes few arguments and more cooperation, considering all players have a goal of moving around the village and not getting killed. The game inspired us to watch some classic monster movies, and we were tickled to see the villager characters in the game play minor roles on the screen. Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐
— Valerie Schremp Hahn
Ramen Fury
By Mixlore
($8.99 on Amazon) Who • 2-5 players, ages 8 and up What • Make and slurp up bowls of ramen with cards picturing different ingredients; swipe foods from your neighbors and sabotage other players’ bowls with spicy chili peppers. What we thought • The packaging of this game made us smile and also gave us pause: it looks like a package of cellophane-wrapped ramen, and the cardboard box containing the cards looks like a dried noodle brick. The cellophane is a bit stronger than usual ramen wrapping, but the box is a bit flimsy. The rules are a little hard to understand at first, but we caught on quickly. The kids, 12 and 9, played it over and over, even as they ate their breakfast in the morning (toaster waffles, not ramen). Selecting and placing cards involves some luck and strategy, and the ramen format made it fun, and, if we’re really honest here, hungry for ramen. (Valerie Schremp Hahn)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Boom Blast Stix
By Moose Games
($14.97 at walmart.com) Who • 2 or more players, ages 6 and up What • Stack the plastic “stix” before their arms come apart and the pile explodes. What we thought • This is a low-tech, hilarious game that’s like Jenga, but with more kinetic energy. It’s a container full of 32, triangular “stix,” that act as springs that fly through the air if they come “unlocked.” Take turns stacking them on the lid or on a flat surface without making the pile explode. And yes, these little sticks fly all over your kitchen, family room, dining room. And you’ll scream and laugh, even if you play alone. A few stix didn’t want to stay locked, but with a little flexing we got them to work. This game was a hit, and our family went back to play again and again. We liked the plastic container the stix came in, too. One gripe: the directions use the words “badass” and “badassery,” in explaining the very simple rules, not necessarily language you’d want kids to use. What the heck, Moose Games? Rating • ★★★★
— Valerie Schremp Hahn
David Carson
SKOSH
By Goldbrick Games
($28.99 on Amazon) Who • 2 or more players, ages 10 and up What • This is a team-play trivia game, where the goal is to get as close as you can to the right answer. Your team (or you could play with two individuals) works together to come up with a numerical answer. The closer you get, the more places you can move toward the win, or you can go backward (toward the other team’s win circle). For example, one question: “What percentage of students between ages 16 and 19 work? (24 percent.) Guess 20 to 30 percent and move three spaces toward your winning circle. Guess 17 to 41 percent and move two spaces. Guess 10 to 58 percent and move one. Anything less than 10 or greater than 58, move back one. What we thought • We played this game over and over as a group with kids and grandparents. The questions often require just educated guesses, like what’s the average age for a first marriage in Idaho, but sometimes that’s what makes the discussion so much fun. We also appreciated the nice dry-erase markers and answer cards.
Rating • ★★★★
Trending local and national stories that St. Louis readers are talking about.