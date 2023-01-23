Winter storm arriving in St. Louis Tuesday night may bring 5 to 10 inches of snow

ST. LOUIS — Some snowy and wet conditions are expected to at least briefly return to St. Louis beginning Tuesday night — and might bring more than a half a foot of snow to the region.

A winter storm warning is in effect starting Tuesday evening and carrying overnight until 9 p.m. Wednesday, says the local forecast office of the National Weather Service. The NWS expects precipitation to begin falling as rain, before transitioning to a mix of rain and snow that could stretch into Wednesday evening.

The agency warned Monday that heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions are possible, with the potential for 5 to 10 inches of accumulation. The NWS added the caveat that it is still fine-tuning its outlook for how the region will be affected and that even small shifts can change projected snowfall by several inches.

The NWS said via Twitter that the St. Louis region can expect the Wednesday morning commute to be a headache.

The NWS expects widespread accumulating snow, especially along and south of Interstate 44 in Missouri and Interstate 55 in Illinois during the morning commute. Snow in those areas could be heavy at times with the potential for snowfall rates to exceed an inch per hour at times, the NWS said.

But any burst of wintry whiteness may be short-lived, given the above-freezing temperatures in the extended forecast. By Friday and over the weekend, daily highs are expected to climb back into the 40s.

