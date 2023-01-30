Wintry mix causes multiple crashes across St. Louis metro

UPDATED with details on serious injury crash involving pedestrian

ST. LOUIS — Freezing rain caused multi-car traffic crashes on area highways Sunday night and early Monday.

Crash reports began coming in around 6 p.m., closing highways for hours and snarling traffic, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Early Monday, police said several vehicles had slid off slippery roads, crashed in median walls or spun around, blocking highways. At sunup, MoDOT said the roads were mostly or completely covered by the sleet and snow mix.

"It's like a sheet of ice," one trooper said just before 8 a.m. Monday.

No traffic deaths were reported Sunday or Monday in the immediate St. Louis metro area. But a pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously hurt about 7 p.m. Sunday after he got out of his car to inspect it for damage on northbound Interstate 270 near Clayton Road.

A woman from the St. Louis area died on slick roads in central Missouri in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 in Morgan County on Sunday evening, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Bridget M. Burgoon, 20, died after losing control of her vehicle on Highway 50 and spinning into the path of another vehicle. The crash was about 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

In the St. Louis metro area, a crash at 6:50 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 64 near Maryville Centre Drive involved up to 30 cars, according to Jeff Jones, a reporter for the Belleville News Democrat who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Westbound I-44 was closed near Route 100 in Franklin County at one point Sunday. In St. Louis County, westbound I-64 at Timberlake Manor Parkway, westbound I-270 at Route 367 and eastbound I-64 near I-270 saw closures.

The ramps connecting interstates 270 and 170 experienced shutdowns, as well as southbound I-170 near Airport Road.

“Do not, no matter what, under any circumstances, get on 40 west of 270,” Jones shared on Twitter. “The road is black ice.”

In St. Charles County, eastbound I-70 in St. Charles County was closed near Route K. Several other crashes also caused delays.

The National Weather Service placed the St. Louis area under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday, as a cold front ushered in frigid temperatures.

The forecast was calling for a 60% chance of a light mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and drizzle overnight that could cause roads to quickly become hazardous, especially on bridges and overpasses. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The work week will also start off with below-freezing temperatures. Highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to only reach 26 and 27 degrees. Lows will be in the teens, according the National Weather Service.

Monday night will see a 30% chance of snow, mainly before midnight.

Those in need of shelter or who see someone in need can call 211 to connect to available resources.