Wintry mix causes multiple crashes, closing area highways; no serious injuries reported

ST. LOUIS — Freezing rain caused multi-car traffic crashes on area highways Sunday night and early Monday.

Crash reports began coming in around 6 p.m., closing highways for hours and snarling traffic, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Early Monday, police were seeing several vehicles sliding off slippery roads.

No serious injuries have been reported.

MoDOT said the roads at sunup were mostly or completely covered by the sleet and snow mix. "It's like a sheet of ice," one trooper said just before 8 a.m. Monday.

One crash at 6:50 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 64 near Maryville Centre Drive involved up to 30 cars, according to Jeff Jones, a reporter for the Belleville News Democrat who suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Westbound I-44 was closed near Route 100 in Franklin County at one point Sunday. In St. Louis County, westbound I-64 at Timberlake Manor Parkway, westbound I-270 at Route 367 and eastbound I-64 near I-270 saw closures.

The ramps connecting interstates 270 and 170 experienced shutdowns, as well as southbound I-170 near Airport Road.

“Do not, no matter what, under any circumstances, get on 40 west of 270,” Jones shared on Twitter. “The road is black ice.”

In St. Charles County, eastbound I-70 in St. Charles County was closed near Route K. Several other crashes also caused delays.

The National Weather Service placed the St. Louis area under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday, as a cold front ushered in frigid temperatures.

The forecast was calling for a 60% chance of a light mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and drizzle overnight that could cause roads to quickly become hazardous, especially on bridges and overpasses. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The work week will also start off with below-freezing temperatures. Highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to only reach 26 and 27 degrees. Lows will be in the teens, according the National Weather Service.

Monday night will see a 30% chance of snow, mainly before midnight.

Those in need of shelter or who see someone in need can call 211 to connect to available resources.