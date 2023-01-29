Wintry mix causes multiple crashes, closing area highways

ST. LOUIS — Freezing rain caused multi-car traffic crashes on area highways Sunday night, and forecasters warned slippery road conditions could continue through the night and wreak havoc on Monday morning’s commute.

Crash reports began coming in around 6 p.m., closing highways and snarling traffic, the Missouri Department of Transportation reported. At least one involved up to 30 cars, according to social media posts by witnesses.

Westbound Interstate 44 was closed near Route 100 in Franklin County; and in St. Louis County, westbound I-64 was closed near Maryville Centre Drive and Timberlake Manor.

Eastbound I-64 was also shut down near I-270. And the ramps connecting interstates 270 and 170 also so closures.

"Do not, no matter what, under any circumstances, get on 40 west of 270," tweeted Jeff Jones, a reporter for the Belleville News Democrat, who suffered minor injuries after getting in a crash in the area that appeared to involve about 30 other cars. "The road is black ice."

In St. Charles County, eastbound I-70 in St. Charles County was closed near Route K. Several other crashes also caused delays.

The National Weather Service placed the St. Louis area under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday, as a cold front ushered in frigid temperatures.

The forecast was calling for a 60% chance of a light mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and drizzle overnight that could cause roads to quickly become hazardous, especially on bridges and overpasses. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The work week will also start off with below-freezing temperatures. Highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to only reach 26 and 27 degrees. Lows will be in the teens, according the National Weather Service.

Monday night will see a 30% chance of snow, mainly before midnight.

Those in need of shelter or who see someone in need can call 211 to connect to available resources.

The St. Patrick Center last week opened a new 24-hour safe haven called Grace House in the city’s Old North neighborhood, according to the agency’s social media posts. Grace House will provide wrap-around services such as help with mental health and substance use disorders for those who may struggle in traditional shelters.