Wintry mix expected Friday, starting with morning snow
Wintry mix expected Friday, starting with morning snow

Forecasters expect St. Louis region to see wintry mix on Friday

The National Weather Service provided this chart Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, to show what kind of winter weather it expects Friday.

Forecasters expect St. Louis to get hit with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday that may impact the evening rush hour.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for snow to start between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. then change over to sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon.

It should turn to just rain sometime in the early evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The biggest concern for driving conditions will be the freezing rain around the evening rush hour, said Bob Becker, a Missouri Department of Transportation district maintenance engineer.

“It’s not supposed to affect morning rush (hour), but you never know,” Becker said Thursday afternoon.

MoDOT crews will be treating roads overnight in preparation for the storm and road crews will be fully staffed until it ends, Becker said. 

There's expected to be some ice accumulation for the St. Louis metro area while snow and sleet totals could be about a half-inch.

More accumulation is forecast for central and northeast Missouri, and in western Illinois.

The high on Friday is expected to reach 32 degrees.

Rain will likely stick around on Saturday but temperatures will warm up to about 46, forecasters said. Saturday night's low could plummet to 15 degrees but skies should be mostly sunny Sunday and Monday.

