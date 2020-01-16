Wintry mix expected Friday, starting with snow during morning rush hour
0 comments
top story

Wintry mix expected Friday, starting with snow during morning rush hour

  • 0
All our Winter Warm-Up coverage for 99¢
Forecasters expect St. Louis region to see wintry mix on Friday

The National Weather Service provided this chart Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, to show what kind of winter weather it expects Friday.

Forecasters expect St. Louis to get hit with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday, beginning with just snow around morning rush hour.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for snow to start between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. then change over to sleet and freezing rain around noon.

• St. Louis weather truisms

• Find the latest forecast

It should turn to just rain sometime around 6 p.m.

There's expected to be some ice accumulation for the St. Louis metro area while snow and sleet totals could be about a half-inch.

More accumulation is forecast for central and northeast Missouri, and in western Illinois.

The high on Friday is expected to reach 32 degrees.

Rain will likely stick around on Saturday but temperatures will warm up to about 46, forecasters said. Saturday night's low could plummet to 15 degrees but skies should be mostly sunny Sunday and Monday.

 

0 comments

Tags

3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports