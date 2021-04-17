 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
With coronavirus cases holding steady, Missouri prepares vaccination ad campaign
0 comments

With coronavirus cases holding steady, Missouri prepares vaccination ad campaign

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
covid-19 update coronavirus xcenterpiece

Missouri is getting ready to start an ad campaign to boost vaccinations, as its share of coronavirus cases holds steady. 

Starting next month, the state will launch a $5 million ad campaign to urge residents to get a vaccine as appointment times go unfilled in some places even though the state expanded eligibility to residents age 16 and older.

Called Stronger Together, the campaign will provide vaccination information through radio, TV, print and social media messages, state officials said.

“There is definitely misinformation, disinformation circulating,” said state health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox.

Missouri officials reported 381 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, confirmed through PCR tests — a method considered the gold standard of testing options. The state has averaged 364 new confirmed cases per day over the past week.

Meanwhile, Illinois' statewide tally reflected 3,194 additional cases of the virus Saturday.

That number is roughly consistent with the rate of new infections seen over the last seven days, but about twice as high as the level of transmission seen just a month ago.

By comparison, Missouri's rate of new cases has held fairly steady over the same period.

Throughout the pandemic so far, at least 21,653 Illinois residents have died from the coronavirus, with 25 new deaths reported Saturday. The death toll in Missouri climbed by one, reaching 8,635 overall.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories April 14, 2021

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olivette rules out roosters and bamboo
Metro

Olivette rules out roosters and bamboo

“One family had a mini cow on their property, and we had chickens running around in various neighborhoods, as well as some overzealous landscaping,” said Carlos Trejo, the city's director of planning and community development.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports