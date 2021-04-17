With coronavirus cases holding steady, Missouri prepares vaccination ad campaign

Missouri is getting ready to start an ad campaign to boost vaccinations, as its share of coronavirus cases holds steady.

Starting next month, the state will launch a $5 million ad campaign to urge residents to get a vaccine as appointment times go unfilled in some places even though the state expanded eligibility to residents age 16 and older.

Called Stronger Together, the campaign will provide vaccination information through radio, TV, print and social media messages, state officials said.

“There is definitely misinformation, disinformation circulating,” said state health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox.

Missouri officials reported 381 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, confirmed through PCR tests — a method considered the gold standard of testing options. The state has averaged 364 new confirmed cases per day over the past week.

Meanwhile, Illinois' statewide tally reflected 3,194 additional cases of the virus Saturday.

That number is roughly consistent with the rate of new infections seen over the last seven days, but about twice as high as the level of transmission seen just a month ago.