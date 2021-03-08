With gun suicides on the rise, a hotline staffed by St. Louis teens saves lives

During the time she was earning her master’s degree, her son Ricky’s mental health began to deteriorate.

He experienced episodes of rage that worsened and he began to withdraw. Sometimes he’d become oddly paranoid, she said. Other times he’d tell his mother that he was “worthless” and “useless.”

“The year before he passed, the last few months of that year, oh my god it was horrible,” Rice-Portwood said. “I tried to get him to go places. One time we had him locked up. I had to tell them I feared for my safety, to get them to come get him (so he could) stay at a hospital for a week.”

In September 2014, Ricky used a gun to take his life, and Rice-Portwood lost her only child. He was 22.

“I stood over a casket … looking over a young man that I gave birth to, I carried for nine months, I felt him grow, I loved him from the day my pregnancy test was confirmed,” Rice-Portwood said. “Twenty-two years later my son’s eyes are permanently closed and all I could think was, ‘There’s no way I am going to be able to live with this kind of pain.’”

Rice-Portwood said she planned to bury her son and then end her own life. But days after his death, she learned Ricky’s fiancée was pregnant, and she made the decision to stay alive, she said.