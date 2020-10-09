Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday in south St. Louis County.
The woman, 46, has not been identified by police, who say she was hit when she got out of her own vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A man driving the vehicle that struck her was admitted to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Greymonte Estates Drive in unincorporated south St. Louis County.
Three children inside the woman's vehicle, ages 10-15, were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police said they did not suffer injuries.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!