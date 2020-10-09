 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in south St. Louis County
0 comments

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in south St. Louis County

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday in south St. Louis County. 

The woman, 46, has not been identified by police, who say she was hit when she got out of her own vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

A man driving the vehicle that struck her was admitted to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Greymonte Estates Drive in unincorporated south St. Louis County. 

Three children inside the woman's vehicle, ages 10-15, were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police said they did not suffer injuries. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports