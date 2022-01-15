 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman killed by tractor-trailer in Foristell
Woman killed by tractor-trailer in Foristell

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Kentucky woman was killed in the Foristell area Saturday morning after a semi-truck hit her.

Bonnie Stinson, 73, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was hit near the Highway W and Interstate 70 overpass in far western St. Charles County. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported she walked in front of a tractor-trailer that began moving, hitting her and dragging her onto Highway W. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unclear if the accident was weather-related. 

