Woman killed by tractor-trailer in Foristell

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A Kentucky woman was killed in the Foristell area Saturday morning after a semi-truck hit her.

Bonnie Stinson, 73, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was hit near the Highway W and Interstate 70 overpass in far western St. Charles County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported she walked in front of a tractor-trailer that began moving, hitting her and dragging her onto Highway W.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unclear if the accident was weather-related.

