BERKELEY — A St. Louis woman walking on the highway was struck by a vehicle and died early Saturday morning.
Norrisia Daniels, 28, was walking on Interstate 170 around 1:30 a.m. when she was struck by a 2009 Volkswagen Tiguan heading north. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jacob Barker
