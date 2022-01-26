Woman killed when her vehicle rolls into path of truck on I-255 in St. Louis County

UPDATED at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday with patrol changing its account of crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was killed on Interstate 255 when her car rolled backward into the path of a tractor-trailer Tuesday night, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the woman as 62-year-old Linda S. Hemenway, of Columbia, Illinois.

The crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-255, east of Telegraph Road, as Hemenway apparently was trying to switch drivers.

Hemenway, driving a 2002 Jeep Wrangler, pulled over along the right shoulder of the interstate to let her passenger drive the vehicle instead. The passenger, Edwin Hemenway, got out to walk around to the driver's side.

But Linda Hemenway -- thinking she put the Jeep into park -- crawled into the passenger seat as the Jeep inadvertently was in reverse, the patrol said. Edwin Hemenway was knocked over by the Jeep as it moved backward.

The Jeep continued traveling in reverse across the interstate and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Linda Hemenway died at the scene. Edwin Hemenway had moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old man from Taylorsville, North Carolina, was uninjured, the patrol said. The eastbound trucker, in a 2019 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer, had tried to avoid hitting the Jeep but struck its left side, the patrol said.

The patrol originally reported that Linda Hemenway was backing up on purpose to get to a shoulder on the far left of I-255, and that both she and Edwin Hemenway were thrown from the Jeep when the truck hit it.

However, after more investigation, the patrol switched its account late Wednesday night to explain how the Hemenways were trying to change drivers when it happened.

Traffic on the highway was diverted at Telegraph Road for several hours as police investigated the crash.

Staff writer Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

