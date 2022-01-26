Woman killed while backing up on I-255 in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman who tried to back up onto the shoulder of Interstate 255 was killed when a tractor-trailer hit her vehicle Tuesday night, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the woman as 62-year-old Linda S. Hemenway, of Columbia, Illinois.

The crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-255, east of Telegraph Road.

Hemenway on the eastbound lanes of the highway, driving a 2002 Jeep Wrangler. The patrol said she was backing up across the interstate, going from the far right lane to the left shoulder, when her Jeep was hit by an eastbound tractor-trailer.

The man driving the 2019 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer tried to avoid hitting the Jeep but struck its left side, the patrol said. Hemenway and her passenger, 72-year-old Edwin H. Hemenway, were thrown from the Jeep. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Linda Hemenway died at the scene. Edwin Hemenway suffered moderate injuries and was taken by Mercy Hospital South.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old man from Taylorsville, North Carolina, was uninjured, the patrol said.

Traffic on the highway was diverted at Telegraph Road for several hours as police investigated the crash.