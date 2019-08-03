ST. LOUIS — A 60-year-old woman was robbed while walking to her vehicle in the Dutchtown neighborhood late Friday night, police say.
St. Louis police responded to a call for a hold up in the 3400 block of Itaska Street about 8:50 p.m. and a woman told officers she had been robbed by two men.
The first robber approached the woman with a gun, and the other demanded she drop her bag, police said. The bag contained books and an iPad. After the woman complied, the two suspects fled, according to police.
They both robbers appeared to be 15 to 16 years old, according to police. The 60-year-old was not injured, and police continue to investigate.