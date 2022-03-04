Woman’s gift ticket to mother is $1 million Missouri Lottery winner

ST. ANN, Mo. — A woman’s gift of a lottery ticket to her mother turned out to be quite the present — a $1 million winner.

The Missouri Lottery said Friday that a woman won a $1 million Scratchers game prize after her daughter gave her a winning “Rose Gold” ticket she had purchased at Prince Market in the St. Louis County town of St. Ann.

The woman, who was not identified, said she knew as soon as she scratched the ticket it was a big winner. So did her daughter.

“We were both yelping and yelling!” she said.

“Rose Gold” is a $10 game that began in August. An earlier $1 million winner has yet to come forward, the Missouri Lottery said.

Lottery winners used to be identified in Missouri, but the state lawmakers last year approved legislation, signed into law, that bars the State Lottery Commission, any employee of the lottery and any organization working with the lottery from publishing any identifying information of a lottery winner without their consent.

The measure was sponsored by Sen. Angela Mosley and her husband, Rep. Jay Mosley, both Florissant Democrats.

The Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.