Woman seriously injured by falling tree in Forest Park in St. Louis, authorities say

UPDATED Monday at 12:30 p.m. with the age and gender of the person struck by the tree.

ST. LOUIS — A tree toppled onto a woman walking in Forest Park on Friday, seriously injuring her, authorities said.

St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said Saturday that the large tree fell on the woman just before 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Lagoon Drive.

Police said the victim was 69 years old.

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Mosby said it's unclear what caused the tree to topple. He said the tree also struck a parked vehicle that was unoccupied.

Authorities had no other details about the incident.

