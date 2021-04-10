Woman seriously injured by falling tree in Forest Park in St. Louis, authorities say

UPDATED Monday at 12:30 p.m. with the age and gender of the person struck by the tree.
ST. LOUIS — A tree toppled onto a woman walking in Forest Park on Friday, seriously injuring her, authorities said.
St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said Saturday that the large tree fell on the woman just before 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Lagoon Drive.
Police said the victim was 69 years old.
Paramedics rushed her to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Mosby said it's unclear what caused the tree to topple. He said the tree also struck a parked vehicle that was unoccupied.
Authorities had no other details about the incident.