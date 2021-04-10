 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman seriously injured by falling tree in Forest Park in St. Louis, authorities say
0 comments

Woman seriously injured by falling tree in Forest Park in St. Louis, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}

One person is in serious condition after a tree fell on their car in Forest Park.

UPDATED Monday at 12:30 p.m. with the age and gender of the person struck by the tree.

ST. LOUIS — A tree toppled onto a woman walking in Forest Park on Friday, seriously injuring her, authorities said.

St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said Saturday that the large tree fell on the woman just before 6 p.m. in the 6100 block of Lagoon Drive.

Police said the victim was 69 years old.

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Mosby said it's unclear what caused the tree to topple. He said the tree also struck a parked vehicle that was unoccupied.

Authorities had no other details about the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: St. Louis gets $500 million in stimulus, but must spend it wisely

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports