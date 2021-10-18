Woman who founded support group in wake of son's killing has died, family says

ST. LOUIS — The founder and president of a longtime St. Louis nonprofit dedicated to supporting families of homicide victims has died, according to a family member.

Jeanette Culpepper, 73, died on Sunday, according to her granddaughter, Asia Johnson, who also worked with the organization her grandmother founded, Families Advocating Safe Streets.

Culpepper started the annual New Year's Eve vigils after having one for her own son, Curtis Johnson Jr., who was Asia Johnson’s father. He was killed at the age of 22 in 1991. At the time, Culpepper said she wanted more attention on her son’s murder and was disappointed in the lack of media attention it received.

The events were attended by families, members of the public and elected leaders. On New Year’s Eve in 2020, then-Mayor Lyda Krewson took part, noting the high number of public officials in attendance. That year, the city's homicide rate was the highest it had been in 50 years.

In preparation for the vigils, Culpepper would send letters to hundreds of families of homicide victims in St. Louis and St. Louis County for the annual candlelight event held at Williams Temple Church of God on Union Boulevard.