'Wonderful to be back': Webster Groves celebrates Community Days as COVID-19 restrictions ease

WEBSTER GROVES — After a year of COVID-19 restrictions and event cancellations, Webster Groves was out in force Saturday to bring a slice of Americana back to the St. Louis suburbs.
People draped in red, white and blue packed the sidewalks with lawn chairs and blankets. Residents hung flags on their homes and set out spreads of snacks, drinks and games on their lawns as they watched the July Fourth "Community Days" parade march past.
For Webster Groves native Halley Kim, last year's barbecue with immediate family and sparklers with her children were no substitute for the parade and festivities she's been attending since she was a kid.
"It feels wonderful to be back," she said. "I love seeing the community return to this time-honored Webster tradition."
Webster's Community Days festival will be one of several events planned for the St. Louis region this weekend.
Hundreds of people flocked to downtown St. Louis Saturday morning to watch America's Birthday Parade, and other festivals, parades and fireworks displays were planned throughout the weekend in cities like St. Charles, Bridgeton, Florissant and O'Fallon, Missouri, and across the river in Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City and Troy, Illinois.
Some health officials worried in the days leading up to the Fourth of July weekend about mixing vaccinated and unvaccinated people while the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the country.
But President Joe Biden and others have welcomed the holiday as a key moment in the nation's recovery and a needed celebration after a year of difficulty.
In Webster Groves, there were few signs of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic except for a group of parade walkers holding signs encouraging the crowd to "Expose COVID Fraud," decrying Dr. Anthony Fauci and encouraging people to prevent "medical tyranny."
A handful of onlookers wore masks, but many were celebrating their freedom from restrictions.
Kids gripped plastic bags as they waited for candy to be tossed their way, and parents and grandparents clapped and waved at passing classic cars, military vehicles and marching bands.
Political groups touting anti-abortion stances, "churches for justice" and the area Democratic Party marched between kids banging bucket drums and dancers waving pom-poms.
Erin Petrie, who has been attending the parade for more than 20 years, said seeing different points of view represented was one of her favorite parts of the parade, recalling years when the National Rifle Association marched in the same parade as gun control advocates Moms Demand Action.
"It's just got a great variety," she said.
Martin Mills, longtime Webster Groves resident, was also in the mood to reminisce, remembering the time when a classic car stalled along the parade route and he and others had to push it the rest of the way.
Andrea Callahan, who sat alongside Petrie, said she was most happy to be back with others after such a difficult year.
"We're all happy that the country has reopened," said Andrea Callahan. "This is a great way to celebrate."