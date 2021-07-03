'Wonderful to be back': Webster Groves celebrates Community Days as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Some health officials worried in the days leading up to the Fourth of July weekend about mixing vaccinated and unvaccinated people while the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the country.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But President Joe Biden and others have welcomed the holiday as a key moment in the nation's recovery and a needed celebration after a year of difficulty.

In Webster Groves, there were few signs of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic except for a group of parade walkers holding signs encouraging the crowd to "Expose COVID Fraud," decrying Dr. Anthony Fauci and encouraging people to prevent "medical tyranny."

A handful of onlookers wore masks, but many were celebrating their freedom from restrictions.

Kids gripped plastic bags as they waited for candy to be tossed their way, and parents and grandparents clapped and waved at passing classic cars, military vehicles and marching bands.

Political groups touting anti-abortion stances, "churches for justice" and the area Democratic Party marched between kids banging bucket drums and dancers waving pom-poms.